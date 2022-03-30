Who needs an airline lounge or seat upgrade when there's now a special airline for influencers called Willa Air?

According to a new press release, fintech platform Willa has launched an airline to fly influencers around the globe, so they can attend huge events rife with opportunities for content and selfie-taking. And the inaugural travel route? A direct flight from Los Angeles to the social media mecca known as Coachella, of course.

As if that wasn't crazy enough, the airline will also provide influencers with some pretty luxe amenities that you'd only expect a big household name to have, including door-to-door service from your spot in LA to the festival grounds in Indio, California.

Not only that, but you'll be able to experience "top-tier services like a pre-festival champagne breakfast and post-festival recovery IV Drips" at the Willa Air departure lounge in their creators' space in Venice Beach. But even though that sounds great, we're honestly not a 100% sure how they'll be able to do all this while accommodating everyone, seeing as how the trip — which is a little over two hours by car — will probably last a grand total of 30 minutes at most.

“We launched Willa Air to provide superfast and convenient travel for the content creators who are jetting off to events across the U.S. Naturally, we are launching during Coachella, one of the biggest influencer events of the year,” Willa Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Aron Levin said in a statement.

He added, “Willa was founded with the mission of helping creators, and quick, seamless travel is one of the many ways we are supporting our audience.”

Granted, while the concept of an influencer-only airline is a little bonkers, Willa itself seems like a pretty cool platform, as it's completely "dedicated to helping freelancers, influencers and content creators get paid instantly with no hassle." And with the number of influencers and content creators out there today, the app itself is definitely a service that makes sense.

Let's just hope it doesn't end up like that maskless influencer flight to Mexico.