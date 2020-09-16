New York Fashion Week is in full swing — digitally, that is — and in lieu of a live presentation, Wiederhoeft redirected its whimsical energy into a comic book storyline. Building on the design house's core themes of choreography, theater and over-the-top absurdism, lead designer Jackson Wiederhoeft introduced six new personas to the label's fantastical repertoire in his Spring 2021 collection, titled "Mother Goose And All Her Silly Little Friends."

Debuting on Instagram Live in six acts, Wiederhoeft presented contemporary, high-fashion interpretations of the classic Mother Goose characters. Act I called on Little Bow-Peep — and lord, were there many silky, purple bows to indulge in. Model Madison Weinhoffer took on the role in an effervescent blue wig, sporting the knotted-up bow-tie dress complete with dramatic pink tulle pouring from the bottom.

Next up was Mother Goose and Miss Muffet played by Jazzelle Zanaughtti and Leslie Andrea Williams in Acts II and III, respectively. Where Mother Goose exuded an angelic aura in a multi-layered all-white dress (decorated in feathers, of course), Miss Muffet offered a more sultry vibe, wearing an emerald green corset top with match lace-infused shorts under a purple nightgown-like cape.

Following suit, Weinhoffer reappeared in Act IV: The Spider. A pure Halloween ensemble, the top offered a bow-embossed, orange and black corset with spider leg-reminiscent detailing at the waist, while a form-fitting skirt enhanced the spookiness with patterned lace. Finally, Acts V and VI welcomed Jill and Girl With A Curl, played by Zanaughtti and Williams once again. Both appeared regal — Jill wore a purple, Renaissance-inspired neck collar with a queenly yellow dress, and Girl With A Curl closed the performance in a sheer, pink top cinched at the waist and an overblown, feathered green hat that matched her campy, green-bowed skirt.

Along with the collection's digital debut comes a physical book, where each fanciful character comes to life in wildly imaginative scenes on its pages. Photographed by Paul Simon, art directed by McLayne Ycmat and featuring illustrations by Claudia Nicole Cruz, the book arrived for sale following the live presentation, with all profits from its sales benefiting Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation, a Brooklyn-based non-profit that provides youth performing arts education.

Head to Wiederhoeft's website to shop the "Mother Goose And All Her Silly Little Friends" comic book.