In the past three days, protests demanding justice for Black victims of the police have swept the country. They were initially triggered by George Floyd's violent death in police custody in Minneapolis. However, they've unleashed outrage over a series of tragedies, including the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, when he was shot by two white men who walked free for months; Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her home in Louisville, Kentucky by police on a botched raid; and Tony McDade, a Black trans man killed by police in Tallahassee, Florida.

From Ohio to Colorado to Minnesota to New York, protesters are calling for criminal punishments for involved cops and voicing their outrage at decades of state-sanctioned violence against Black people. Demonstrators have been met with tear gas and rubber bullets and hundreds have been arrested around the country. Community groups are teaming up to care for those injured or jailed as a result of the protests, and supporting families of the victims.

Here's where you can donate or find ways to help out in every city.

Minneapolis, Minnesota George Floyd's siblings Philonise and Bridgett are raising funds for funeral and burial expenses, as well as to support his daughter Gianna. Donate to their GoFundMe's here and here. The Minnesota Freedom Fund is bailing out protesters arrested in the demonstrations. Donate here. MFF is also encouraging people to call on District Attorney Mike Freeman and Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey to demand the release of people detained for protesting.



The Black Visions Collective Movement and Legal Fund, a Black, trans and queer-led organization, is helping lead the protests and advocating to defund the police in Minnesota. Donate here. Northstar Health Collective, a mutual aid group of organizers and street medics, is providing healthcare and other resources to activists and organizers on the ground. Donate here. Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en La Lucha, a Minneapolis worker's center, is taking donations of food and money to support organizers and helping pressure local government. Donate here. Reclaim the Block, a Minnesota org that lobbies for defunding the police and re-routing funds to affordable housing, health, violence prevention, civil right and renter protections. Donate here. The Twin Cities Recovery Project has been holding grief and trauma groups which are peer run and connected to licensed therapists. To help fundraise for community support, donate here.

Louisville, Kentucky Black Lives Matter Louisville is asking for donations to the Louisville Community Bail Fund to help bail out protesters. Donate here.

Columbus, Ohio The Columbus Freedom Fund is bailing out people arrested for protesting. Donate here.

New York City The Brooklyn Community Bail Fund is pressuring governor Cuomo to take action on defunding New York city police. Donate here. Black Lives Matter of Greater New York is raising money for organizers to travel to Minnesota among other services. Donate here. @BailOutNYCMay is raising money for protesters arrested in New York. Venmo @BailOutNYCMay

Denver, Colorado The Colorado Freedom Fund is bailing out people arrested in the Denver demonstrations. Donate here.

Los Angeles, California Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter is supporting organizers and fighting to adopt a "People's Budget" that reallocates police funding to vulnerable communities. Donate here.

National Unicorn Riot is a non-profit media organization dedicated to fair, on-the-ground reporting on civil disobedience, police brutality and white supremacy. Donate here. The Bail Project works nationally, including several cities where protests are taking place, including Los Angeles, Louisville, and New York City. Donate here. Black News Channel is raising money to post bail for those being arrested in Minnesota, Los Angeles and elsewhere. Reach out to them at: jasonblackauthority@yahoo.com