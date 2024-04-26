It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Normani, Gunna - "1:59"

The first single from Normani’s long-awaited Dopamine is a slinky late-night R&B jam that’s elevated by the former Fifth Harmony member’s famous smoky vocals and a sensuous guest verse from Gunna.

Overmono, The Streets - "Turn The Page"

The Streetsaissance is so real — after Charli XCX name dropped Mike Skinner on “Club Classics,” he’s returned with this booming, brilliant Overmono collab, a sharply-realised and canny link-up.

Nilüfer Yanya - "Like I Say (I runaway)"

"Like I Say” is softer and more vibe-based than anything on Nilufer Yanya’s second album PAINLESS, almost striking upon a tone that’s in the zone of Alex G. It’s moody and ingratiating.

Porter Robinson - "Know Yourself Out XD"

Typically sugary synth-pop from Porter Robinson, who as always injects a significant dose of melancholy into his dazed post-EDM cocktail.

Pet Shop Boys - "New London Boy"

There’s a touch of Tame Impala-style synth-psych in this highlight from the latest Pet Shop Boys album — a remarkable push into new territory for the brilliant pop stalwarts.

Bladee, Yung Lean - "Fun Fact"

This highlight from Bladee’s new album Cold Visions is menacing and brusque, a sharp contrast with Bladee and Lean’s recent collab album Psykos.

Sega Bodega - "True"

This track, as always with Sega Bodega, shifts a number of times over the course of its run, acting like an extended ambient dance epic in miniature.

Hovvdy - "Bad News"

“Bad News” is a piece of warmly-produced, anthemic indie-country from this perennially underrated band, anchored around a gut-punch second verse.

Bullion, Charlotte Adigéry - "World_train"

Shades of outsider pop on this slightly frantic new song from Bullion, like Talking Heads produced by Arthur Russell.

Lauv - "Potential"

Lauv shifts into country-trap with “Potential,” a yearning taste of his forthcoming project.