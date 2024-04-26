Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Apr 26, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Normani, Gunna - "1:59"
The first single from Normani’s long-awaited Dopamine is a slinky late-night R&B jam that’s elevated by the former Fifth Harmony member’s famous smoky vocals and a sensuous guest verse from Gunna.
Overmono, The Streets - "Turn The Page"
The Streetsaissance is so real — after Charli XCX name dropped Mike Skinner on “Club Classics,” he’s returned with this booming, brilliant Overmono collab, a sharply-realised and canny link-up.
Nilüfer Yanya - "Like I Say (I runaway)"
"Like I Say” is softer and more vibe-based than anything on Nilufer Yanya’s second album PAINLESS, almost striking upon a tone that’s in the zone of Alex G. It’s moody and ingratiating.
Porter Robinson - "Know Yourself Out XD"
Typically sugary synth-pop from Porter Robinson, who as always injects a significant dose of melancholy into his dazed post-EDM cocktail.
Pet Shop Boys - "New London Boy"
There’s a touch of Tame Impala-style synth-psych in this highlight from the latest Pet Shop Boys album — a remarkable push into new territory for the brilliant pop stalwarts.
Bladee, Yung Lean - "Fun Fact"
This highlight from Bladee’s new album Cold Visions is menacing and brusque, a sharp contrast with Bladee and Lean’s recent collab album Psykos.
Sega Bodega - "True"
This track, as always with Sega Bodega, shifts a number of times over the course of its run, acting like an extended ambient dance epic in miniature.
Hovvdy - "Bad News"
“Bad News” is a piece of warmly-produced, anthemic indie-country from this perennially underrated band, anchored around a gut-punch second verse.
Bullion, Charlotte Adigéry - "World_train"
Shades of outsider pop on this slightly frantic new song from Bullion, like Talking Heads produced by Arthur Russell.
Lauv - "Potential"
Lauv shifts into country-trap with “Potential,” a yearning taste of his forthcoming project.
