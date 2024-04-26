It's Called Fashion!: LOEWE With Kevin Abstract and 'Challengers' Merch

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see April's biggest fashion news.

For this year's iteration of LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza, a cast of diverse musicians and creatives brought the counter-cultural, island spirit to life in a colorful wardrobe made for every summer activity. Shot by Gray Sorrenti, the campaign includes Latin Trap star Young Miko, American rapper and singer-songwriter Kevin Abstract, LOEWE Global Brand Ambassador and member of the K-pop group NCT, TAEYONG, Grammy-winning artist and American singer Yebba Smith, American singer-songwriter 070 Shake and Irish actress Alison Oliver. In the collection itself, there's prints of artist Douglas Abraham and from archive scarves swarming on dresses, shirts and swimwear. Playfulness comes through in crop tops mismatched with asymmetrically hemmed ruffle miniskirts and on loose men’s shirts and bottoms. There's also a new woven raffia version of the Puzzle and Puzzle Fold tote, the Font tote and Iraca Basket in new colors, leather accessories embellished with tropical fruits and mixed raffia and leather pouches inspired by animals, wallets, and charms. For every basket bag sold, the brand will make a donation to the local communities who hand weave them — providing university scholarships in Colombia, building a craft training school in Madagascar and providing humanitarian relief following the 2023 earthquake in Morocco. Photography: Gray Sorrenti

LOEWE Drops 'Challengers' I Told Ya Merch

In honor of Challengers hitting theaters, LOEWE released its official merch of grey and white t-shirts and sweatshirts emblazoned with "I TOLD YA." Since creative director Jonathan Anderson did the costumes for the film, it's only fitting that fans get the merch from the official source. Available now at LOEWE Greene St, Rodeo Drive and LOEWE.com.

Amelia Gray and Tokischa Star in Jean Paul Gaultier Campaign Jean Paul Gaultier unveiled its new ready-to-wear collection with Amelia Gray and Tokischa in a campaign shot by Torso. In the TRÈS GAULTIER collection, the brand breathes new life into its archive for a more contemporary vibe. Torso's campaign video takes us into the Maison Jean Paul Gaultier in Paris. Meng, the brand's fit model, plays the head designer of the studio. Gray poses next to the Haute Couture section while actor and former brand spokesperson Vladimir McCrary becomes an essential part of backstage areas. Meanwhile, Dominican artist Tokischa embodies the new generation of "enfants terribles." "This collection does not reproduce the iconic Gaultier pieces but, rather, offers modern interpretations of the Maison’s archetypes, creative director Florence Tétier said in a press release. "With TRÈS GAULTIER, I wanted to question our basics and adapt them to the social and aesthetic mutations that have taken place since their creation. Through these completely new silhouettes that form a complete wardrobe, one can fully imagine who the Gaultier person is and what their desires are in terms of fashion and belonging." Photography: Torso

Sabrina Carpenter Gets Sexy for SKIMS

Ahead of her Coachella debut, Sabrina Carpenter is the latest face of the SKIMS underwear campaign, shot by British photographer Jack Bridgland. Known for his bright and surrealist photography, his inspiration was '90s nostalgia as Carpenter poses in lace dresses and intimates in a teen fantasy bedroom filled with posters and CDs. The underwear drop itself includes sexy halter neck styles, delicate lace intimates with rosette accents, simple micro thongs and high-cut bodysuits. "SKIMS has so many beautiful underwear styles that I was so excited to wear. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!" said Carpenter in a press release. "I loved the femininity of the whole creative. I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign as I’ve always been a fan of the brand." Available April 3 at SKIMS.com. Photography: Jack Bridgland

Louis Vuitton Drops Pre-Fall 2024 Men’s Collection by Pharrell Williams

Pharrell’s first Pre-Fall collection at Louis Vuitton officially just dropped, aiming to show the connective power of travel with nautical themes throughout the ready-to-wear and accessories with surfing motifs and tropical floral prints. Alongside the first drop, the brand also unveiled the campaign, shot in Hong Kong by Leslie Zhang. Available now in stores and at louisvuitton.com. Photography: Leslie Zhang

Balenciaga Unveils Summer 2024 Campaign

For Balenciaga's Summer 2024 campaign, creative director Demna featured his family and friends: Ella, Demna’s mother; his husband, the musician BFRND; his former professor Linda Loppa; artist Eliza Douglas; actress Renata Litvinova; friend of the House Krish Ghai; and repeat Balenciaga runway models Tommy Blue, Noureddine Boudaakat, Simone Embrack, Bibi Hoad, Jay Pak, and Khadim Sock. Shot by Jitka Hanzlová, whose work interrogates identity and belonging, everyone is photographed against a backdrop printed with imagery of halls, bathrooms, and foyers of mansions in attempt to blur the line between a three-dimensional person and a two-dimensional space. Photography: Jitka Hanzlová



Thundercat Launches Capsule Collection with Dover Street Market

Bassist and singer/songwriter Thundercat revealed a limited-edition capsule collection and exclusive collaboration with Dover Street Market London just in time for his UK and EU tour. There's kimonos produced in partnership with Japanese artisans Robe Japonica, collegiate cardigans with anime-inspired Thundercat prints and logos and Thundercat logo detailing, a red and white soccer jersey adorned with team badges, a limited-edition run of 250 holographic crew necks and 170 distressed, oversized shirts designed exclusively for Dover Street Market London Flagship. About the collection's inspiration, Thundercat said: "I feel like my sense of fashion was passed down to me by my parents. As an illustrator, I loved seeing the color palettes used in creating cartoon characters I loved to watch growing up. I always wondered to myself, why most of the things I was attracted to aesthetically, I did not see in real life? And it would make me question what was wrong with everyone? Growing up playing music around LA it was always stereotypical for a musician to wear a suit to look ‘respectable’ and I hated that so very very much ... My heroes were the likes of Jaco Pastorius, Stanley Clarke, George Duke, Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix and everything Japanese and Pharrell... I was always encouraged, and could see the importance of being yourself early on by them. In the family I come from, to be individual — that is who we are. Individually together. That is what this collaboration represents. Individual, together." Available now at Dover Street Market London and shop.doverstreetmarket.com. Photos courtesy of Dover Street Market

Swarovski Unveils "Venus" Spring 2024 Campaign

For Swarovski's Spring 2024 collection, creative director Giovanna Engelbert asw inspired by the iconography of Venus. Starring models Irina Shayk, Fei Fei Sun, Imaan Hammam, Karlie Kloss and Abby Champion, Venus is reimagined as a series of modern muses representing different facets of womanhood. The supermodels were captured iconic fashion photographer Steven Meisel, while equally iconic hairstylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath were responsible for the glam. "The Venus campaign brings to life the Spring 2024 collection, inspired by a dream of an underwater universe," Engelbert explained in a press release. "In this campaign, I reimagined the timeless Venus archetype, exploring it through a modern interpretation that resonates with contemporary ideals of elegance, empowerment, creativity, and grace perfectly embodied by these iconic models."



Photography: Steven Meisel

Lacoste Launches "Play Big" Campaign

Lacoste launched a new campaign titled "Play Big," shot by Willy Vanderperre and with a global cast of brand ambassadors across sports and fashion: tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams, French actor Pierre Niney, South Korean singer and actor Jeon Somi, Ahn Hyo-Seon and Chinese rising talent Wang Yibo. It's all part of the new vision for the brand now led by creative design director Pelagia Kolotouros following her first show this past Paris Fashion Week. The campaign also includes a collaboration with contemporary artists Imruh Asha and Ibby Njoya who made a giant 3D crocodile. Photography: Willy Vanderperre

David Koma Debuts Swimwear Brand, Let's Swim

Creative director David Koma just launched a new swimwear brand called Let’s Swim that's inspired by nostalgic imagery of Pirelli and Playboy and David’s love of travel and fascination with sharks. Koma is mostly known for his high fashion runway shows and luxury ready-to-wear, so Let’s Swim brings his designs to a wider audience. The first drop focuses on womenswear, with ten bikinis and five swimsuits, along with eight beachwear pieces. The second drop this summer will focus on men’s swim and beach wardrobe. Available now at letsswim.co.

Photos courtesy of Let's Swim

Zara Launches Spring 2024 SRPLS Collection

Just in time for the warmer temperatures, Zara launched their Spring 2024 SRPLS collection, "CLLCTN 12," which is a biannual offering for women, men and children that upgrades its utilitarian core with functionality, comfort and ease For women, there's skirts, shirts, knitwear, jackets and more featuring strappings, zippers and buttons that allow the for silhouette customization — all in colorways like khaki and olive. For men, there's an emphasis with prints like tie-dye, photoprint camo and abstract florals on a short-sleeved zipped jacket and tonal shirting.

Drop 1 is available now, and drop 2 is available on April 25 in select stores and on zara.com. Photos courtesy of Zara

Mulberry Launches Latest Campaign

Shot by Esther Theaker and featuring models Celina Ralph, Guinevere Van Seenus and Ajok Daing, Mulberry's new campaign shows off the brand's bold hardware on bags, accessories and jewelry, as it continues its exploration of the lock as a brand emblem. Intimate model portraits are juxtaposed with the hardware, reinforcing the brand’s message of strength and security. Photography: Esther Theaker

