Spanish actress and transgender trailblazer Isabel Torres passed away today after fighting a long battle with lung cancer. The family of Torres announced her death in an Instagram post, writing, "Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel."

Fans and friends flocked to the comments to share their condolences for the family of an actress who touched the lives and hearts of many.

"Thank you for all the messages of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and supported,” the family shared in the post, followed by a picture of Torres in all her glamour.

Torres led with love in every role, most recently in her portrayal of Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez known as “La Veneno” on the HBO miniseries Veneno. Torres embodied the life and impact of the transgender Spanish singer-songwriter and celebrity, sharing the starlet's powerful story with a gentle touch that only Torres could capture.

In her own life, Torres was a trailblazer for transgender women in Spain, and across the globe, having been one of the first people to publicly transition in her hometown island of Gran Canaria off the coast of Morocco.

Torres was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, and revealed in an emotional video on Instagram in November 2021 that she had two months to live. But, as she’d previously shared in an interview with Spanish media, she continued to live and fight until the very last moment: “My life has not been easy. Without realizing it, I have made a battle of my life. A battle that I don't know if it will end soon or a little later. What I am clear about is that I am not going to stop fighting until the last moment.”

Her fight lives on through her legacy, with a career spanning across Spanish TV series and specials, and in her show-stopping performance as La Veneno. Her family assured fans, that, wherever she may be, she’s doing what she does best. “Although her family and friends deeply feel her loss, we know that wherever she goes she will have fun as only she knows how.”