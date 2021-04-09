If you've already gotten your second vaccine, a new meme is offering up some solid advice about what you can and (more importantly) can't do once you're inoculated.

With the promise of post-pandemic life on the horizon, Twitter users are now taking inspiration from famous movie and book plots to warn you against a number of hyper-specific scenarios.

But where did this trend come from? Well, it appears to have been the work of actor, writer, and producer Matt Ford, who initially tweeted about a hypothetical setting that sounds a helluva lot like the plot of Clue. And from there, the internet provided a number of other potentially unsafe situations that require you to still keep your guard up, whether it be a Swedish "midsummer festival" or hosting "an extravagant party at your West Egg mansion that symbolizes the superficiality and moral corruption of the rich."

being vaccinated does NOT mean you can invite six people you’ve been blackmailing over and pretend to be your butler while coercing them into killing all your informants. no matter how convoluted your scheme might be. please be smart. — matt ford (@JMatthiasFord) April 7, 2021

being vaccinated does NOT mean you can travel to sweden with your boyfriend and his friends to attend one of his friends' rural hometown's fabled midsummer festival — jonny sun’s new book comes out april 20! (@jonnysun) April 7, 2021

being vaccinated does NOT mean that you can go on vacation to Italy and pretend to be your pop star doppelgänger and perform to thousands of people at the Colosseum. — Elly Belle, notably not a woman 🔮 (@literElly) April 7, 2021

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can host an extravagant party at your West Egg mansion that symbolizes the superficiality and moral corruption of the rich — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) April 7, 2021

So while you should definitely also follow the CDC's advice about continuing to wear your mask around at-risk people and avoiding anything but small gatherings, it probably also wouldn't hurt to find yourself re-enacting the plot of Mamma Mia!

Until then though, check out what advice people are doling out, below.

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can invite three men who you believe might be your father to your destination wedding in Greece without telling anyone. — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) April 6, 2021

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can invite 5 children and their adult chaperones to your chocolate factory to be masochistically tortured in various candy making processes while you arbitrarily choose one to inherit your fortune — A Literal Homosexual (@kyry5) April 7, 2021

hey PSA: being vaccinated does NOT mean you can invite your friend over for a cask of amontillado sherry, while secretly planning to entomb him within your basement in revenge for a perceived slight — noah pasarán (@noahpsychs) April 7, 2021

being vaccinated does NOT mean you can move to a tiny, rainy city and meet the love of your life who just so happens to be a supernatural being and then marry him just to get pregnant with a half vampire child and have to be turned into one yourself while giving birth — sai (@Saisailu97) April 8, 2021

being vaccinated does NOT mean you can meet up with your childhood love at his diner while he cooks you a meal then drives you home to wrap his arms around you, holding all your pieces together after you confess you broke yourself for him — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) April 8, 2021

being vaccinated does NOT mean you can open a prehistoric theme park with real dinosaurs cloned from dino DNA at no expense spared and expect nothing will go very wrong, putting your grandkids at risk and getting others killed, all because you cheaped out on Newman from Seinfeld — Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) April 8, 2021

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can travel to New Jersey and use your powers of magic and mind control to imprison an entire town forcing them to live out your fantasy of a classic sitcom marriage with your synthezoid husband. Jesus. It's called, wear a mask, people. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) April 7, 2021