Tory Lanez is going to be spending some time at home next month.

As CBS Los Angeles reported, a judge made the decision on Wednesday to place Lanez on electronic monitoring and house arrest up until he goes on trial — which is tentatively set for November 28 — for charges that he shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion. This motion comes after additional assault allegations against Lanez by the singer August Alsina in Chicago last month.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged last year with shooting Megan Thee Stallion several times in the foot during a July 2020 altercation in the Hollywood Hills. It's worth noting that Megan did initially not name her attacker, and it wasn't until Lanez and his team seeded false narratives in the media that she felt compelled to publicly refute them.

In April 2022, Lanez was rearrested and spent five hours in custody after violating Megan's protective order, after a judge determined he had "continued to harass and intimidate" her. He was ordered then to avoid making any mention of the rapper on social media.