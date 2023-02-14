Inside Tommy Hilfiger's NYFW Dinner With Ice Spice and Ava Max

Tommy Hilfiger may not have held a runway show this season, but the designer's Fashion Week presence was very much felt on Monday night.

In front of a group of buzzy names in music, art and fashion, Hilfiger hosted an intimate dinner at swanky Noho hotspot The Nines to celebrate his Spring 2023 collection. Many of the guests were dressed in pieces from the collection, which reinvented all-time prep classics.

Among the stars in attendance were Ice Spice, the breakout star who's been making her NYFW debut this week, Ava Max, Noah Beck, Rickey Thompson, Iann Dior and Aoki Lee Simmons. Model and singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence serenaded the crowd with an acoustic performance.

See more photos from Tommy Hilfiger's NYFW dinner in the gallery, below.

Photography: Jocko Graves