As if Tom Hardy couldn't get hotter, there's now news that our favorite scruffy boy entered a martial arts tournament over the weekend – and won.

As originally reported by The Guardian, Hardy entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England as a surprise competitor facing off against sport veteran Danny Appleby in the semi-finals. When Appleby recognized his star opponent, Hardy reportedly told him, "Just forget it’s me and do what you would normally do." *insert heart eyes here*

How did Hardy even manage to not raise alarm bells at first? He entered under his real name, Edward Hardy. That's a piece of trivia you can take with you!

And don't be fooled by Hardy's star power giving him an advantage. He's genuinely a tank. "He’s a really strong guy. You wouldn’t think it with him being a celebrity," Appleby said. "I’ve done about six tournaments and I’ve been on the podium in every one. But he’s probably the toughest competitor I’ve had — he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that’s for sure.”

This is also nothing new for the actor. Hardy also won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton, a competition that aims to raise money for military personnel, veterans and emergency service workers. REORG, which Hardy is a trustee for, teaches jiu-jitsu to those suffering from injuries, PTSD and depression.

The Guardian even obtained some footage of Hardy securing his victory, putting his opponent through the ringer with a tight leglock as the two tumbled across the floor.