Getting Moncler Grenoble Ready With TINI

Last weekend, Moncler Grenoble held its Fall 2025 runway at the snow-covered Courchevel Altiport in the French Alps. The 140-look collection, which combined technical winter apparel with high fashion, drew inspiration from a self-expression in a city-to-mountain lifestyle.

Among the VIP friends of the brand in attendance was TINI, the Argentinian multi-platinum musician and actress. From Disney Channel America star to Argentina it-girl as the most streamed female artist on Spotify from the country, TINI is one to watch. Last year, she performed with Coldplay in their three-stop run at Saturday Night Live, Rockefeller Plaza and a sold-out stadium in Dublin. She recently released her latest single "El Cielo" and made front-row debuts this season at Paris Fashion Week at Balmain and Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Below, TINI documented her experience on the slopes at the Moncler Grenoble Fall 2025 show in an exclusive photo diary.

First time at the Moncler Fall 2025 show here in Courchevel. Can’t wait.