TikTok just launched a new payment program especially for musicians that will pay them properly for their work. SoundOn allows musicians to get paid weekly for their music and keep ownership of it all.

Related | OnlyFans Launches Fund for Rising Fashion Creatives

Designed to help up-and-coming artists find an audience for their songs, SoundOn will not only pay musicians 100% of royalties in the first year of their music being on TikTok, but it will also give the artists access to tools that will help grow their audiences. Artists will be given a dashboard with insights so they can better understand what’s performing and why. They’ll also be able to tap into other TikTok creators’ content to help the spread of their music across the video-sharing platform.

“New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career,” TikTok’s Head of Music, Ole Obermann, said, per Complex. “Our SoundOn teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TikTok to life for the artist. We’re incredibly excited about how this will surface and propel new talent and how SoundOn will contribute to an increasingly diverse and growing global music industry.”

Right now, SoundOn is available in the US, the UK, Indonesia, and Brazil, and the platform maintains that there are no administration or distribution fees for musicians to pay. What’s even better is what musicians will earn for their content: According to SoundOn’s FAQs, “You would be able to obtain 100% royalty for an unlimited time for In-Bytedance platforms (TikTok and Resso); and you would be able to receive 100% royalty for off-Bytedance platforms during the first year, and 90% in the years after.”

Related | Joni Mitchell And Neil Young Want Their Music Off Spotify

Music will go through an approval process before being in the mix on SoundOn, but the platform provides plenty of guidance on what the requirements are for each song. The more a song is used in TikTok videos, the more artists get paid, though SoundOn doesn’t provide explicit details on payment until you’re in the program. Musicians who want to try it out for themselves and make some extra cash from their work can sign up here.

Photo via Getty/ Philippe LOPEZ/ AFP

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Fashion

John Varvatos Captures the Long Open Road in New Collection

This article is a sponsored collaboration between John Varvatos and PAPER

Show More Show Less
Entertainment

LightSkinKeisha Takes No Days Off

LightSkinKeisha can’t eat spaghetti and meatballs without ranch.

That’s set to be her dinner tonight and she’s in the middle of drooling over how good it sounds. After our Zoom call, she has to run to the store and find something to make for her and her fiance, and as we talk about unusual food combinations (after all, she did try out an Oreo with mustard on it, inspired by Lizzo), she spills on how she likes to eat spaghetti.

Show More Show Less
Care

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is Detained in Russia

by Hedy Phillips

After being detained for three weeks in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner may be getting closer to being released. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. Colin Allred are working with the US Department of State on Griner’s release, according to People, after she was arrested at the Moscow airport in February.

Show More Show Less
Fashion

The Model Making Fashion a Little More Fish

Story by Alana Jessica Martin / Photography and styling by Hadriel Gonzalez / Makeup by Clara Rae / Hair by Isaac Davidson

Fish Fiorucci is anything, but a fish out of water — on the runway, at least. PAPER caught up with the nonbinary supermodel to get a taste of the chops it took for this Texas native to chew up the Big Apple (and, most recently, Paris, where they walked for Balenciaga Fall 2022). Yet, they recall some times, not long ago, when it wasn’t so easy for them to swim in their own stream.

Show More Show Less