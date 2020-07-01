Following an influx of brands, both large and small, announcing COVID-19 relief efforts earlier this spring, some are providing additional financial support as reported cases continue to spike up across the US.

Related | How Fashion Is Fighting Against the Coronavirus Pandemic

Tiffany & Co. announced starting today through August 31, 100% of profits from the sales of its popular Infinity collection will be donated to CARE, the poverty-fighting humanitarian organization. In particular, the funds will go to communities impacted most by the pandemic, including women and people of color with a minimum $2 million commitment.

The partnership between Tiffany & Co. and CARE will help up to 80,000 people regain financial stability and recover in poverty-stricken areas across the globe. In the US, this includes delivering homebound residents food and other essentials while also providing unemployed or under-employed gig economy workers with an income.

A bracelet from the Tiffany Infinity collection. (Courtesy of Tiffany & Co)

This initiative follows a previous $1 million contribution in April to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. As the brand has just reopened their Tiffany Next Door flagship store in New York, this project is a way for shoppers to be more conscious of where their money will be going as well.

All 38 styles from the Tiffany Infinity Collection, including rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings, will count towards the Infinite Strength campaign and are available now on Tiffany's site.