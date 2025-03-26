Polaroids From Apple TV+'s 'The Studio' Premiere

Monday night in Los Angeles, the star-studded cast of Apple TV+'s soon-to-be hit show The Studio gathered for a premiere event. Cast members Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, Seth Rogan, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders and Dewayne Perkins walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum alongside the show's creatives, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen.

Rogan stars in the show as Matt Remick, the new head of a production studio struggling to create great cinema despite studio infighting and the pressures of the industry. Rogan's character "eats, sleeps and breathes movies," according to a press report, but his dream job could just be the thing that destroys him. The show's first two episodes premiere today on Apple TV+, with one new episode dropping every Wednesday following.