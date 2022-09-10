If we can’t have a physical Opening Ceremony store here in NYC, we sure as hell deserve an Opening Ceremony party. The global fashion brand helped kickstart New York Fashion Week on Thursday night by celebrating 20 years since co-founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon first opened shop on a once low-key Howard Street in Soho. (Now it’s a Dolls Kill.)

Dubbed OC20: Design of Two Decades, the late-night event took over Schimanski in Williamsburg to bring a cross-generational crew of nightlife stars and cultural leaders under one roof. PAPER favorites like Coi Leray, Hal Baddie and The Dragon Sisters all stopped by to dance to the sounds of back-to-back DJ sets from Papi Juice, Bubble_T and more.

Fresh off his exciting appearance on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, the legendary Kevin Aviance also gave a special performance of his ’90s queer classics “Cunty” and “Din Da Da,” before Pose star Jason Rodriguez (AKA Slim Xtravaganza) delivered a fully choreographed group number that included elements of vogue, ballet and modern dance.

