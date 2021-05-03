Tess Holliday has revealed on Instagram that she is currently in recovery for anorexia nervosa.

"I'm anorexic and in recovery. I'm not ashamed to say it out loud anymore," the world's first size 22 supermodel wrote in a lengthy, powerful post. "I'm the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I'm finally able to care for a body that I've punished my entire life and I am finally free."

Holliday wrote that she's recently been receiving positive comments for losing weight, and that these have understandably made her uncomfortable.

"Yes, I've lost weight — I'm healing from an eating disorder & feeding my body regularly for the first time in my entire life," Holliday, a longtime advocate for diverse bodies in modeling, elaborated. "When you equate weight loss with 'health' & place value & worth on someone's size, you are basically saying that we are more valuable now because we are smaller & perpetuating diet culture… & that's corny as hell. NOT here for it."

After receiving yet more ignorant comments from those who didn't believe her diagnosis, Holliday took to Twitter to explain the obvious fact that not everyone with an eating disorder is bone-thin. "My technical diagnosis is anorexia nervosa & yes, I'm still not ashamed," she wrote. "I'm too damn happy for y'all to even come close to dimming my shine."

We're so glad to hear that she's in recovery and doing well!

And seriously: don't comment on anybody's weight gain or weight loss or weight in general, for any reason at all, ever! Let's all just talk about anything else, please.

Find eating disorder resources here