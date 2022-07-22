The "Cruel Summer" is officially over and you can thank the HAIM sisters.

The “Up From A Dream” singers had their audience at the O2 Arena in London questioning if they were in dreamland themselves when they brought out Taylor Swift for iconic live renditions of “Love Story” and “Gasoline” on Thursday night.

@zakkvinyl i am the source for everyones taylor content tonight and i am not complaining #swifttok #taylorswift #fyp

The four were dressed in matching black outfits, with Swift teasing the coordination on her TikTok shortly before going on stage.

@taylorswift Hitting copypaste on your friends’ looks like @haimtheband

This isn’t Swift’s first time singing “Gasoline.” She was originally featured on a remix of the song on the deluxe edition of HAIM’s Grammy-nominated album Women In Music Pt. III, where she lent her poised vocals to the track. She was one of only two collaborators to make their way onto the track additions for the album, cast alongside virtuoso bassist and singer Thundercat, who was brought in for a spaced-out remix of “3 AM.”

The musical chemistry between HAIM and Swift goes back even further though, with the HAIM sisters appearing on Taylor Swift’s 2020 album evermore with the song “no body, no crime,” which chronicled the paranoia of a woman who suspected her husband had been cheating before the whole thing ends in bloody murder.

They must still be obsessed with murder, because they absolutely killed it on stage. HAIM will be continuing their tour on Saturday in Denver, and we can’t wait to see what tricks they have left up their sleeves.