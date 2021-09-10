An old interview between Ellen DeGeneres and Taylor Swift has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, a TikToker Nya Johnson shared a clip from the 2013 interaction as part of her "Someone Who Deserves an Apology" series.

In the video, the Ellen DeGeneres Show host can be seen interrogating Swift about her dating life, even though the pop star is visibly uncomfortable. At one point, DeGeneres also pulls up a slideshow of celebrity men and asks Swift to ring a bell when she sees the person who inspired the song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," which she (obviously) refuses to do.

"This is the one thing that I have, it's like the one shred of dignity that I have," she says in response. "People go and make guesses about it and the only thing that I have is like that one card."

Swift adds, "Do you know how badly this makes me feel?"

Even so, DeGeneres goes forward and begins playing the slideshow. However, Swift becomes upset when a photo of ex John Mayer pops up, and refuses to ring the bell when the television personality jokes, "You're supposed to ring."

Needless to say, fans took to the comments to criticize DeGeneres' insensitive and, frankly, sexist line of questioning, especially since Swift looked like she was "on the brink of tears and everyone is laughing and Ellen is ignoring all her requests to stop."

"Why do they always do this to women. Like our only accomplishments are whom [sic] we've dated," as one person said, while another added, "Ellen turns gaslighting into 'comedy.'"

Granted, this isn't the first time DeGeneres has come under fire for her treatment of guests and the alleged sexual harassment, racial discrimination and intimidation experienced by former staffers within this "toxic work environment." The accusations eventually caused DeGeneres to apologize and promise to make "necessary changes," though she later announced that the Ellen DeGeneres Show would be coming to an end after 19 years.

