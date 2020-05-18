Fashion
Where to Watch Taylor Swift's 'City of Lover' Live Concert

by Logan Potter
 Paper Magazine
1h

Following the cancellation of all 2020 shows, including the highly anticipated Lover Fest dates, Taylor Swift has released City of Lover, a concert special filmed last year in Paris at the L'Olympia Theater.

The hour-long special featured an eight-song set, consisting of title track "Lover," "You Need to Calm Down," "ME!," "Cornelia Street," "Death by a Thousand Cuts," "The Archer," "Daylight" and "The Man," for which the live version was released back in February.

Swift proceeded to release the remaining tracks from the special separately, and they can all be streamed on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

The special aired May 17 on ABC but, luckily, City of Lover is not one night only. For those in need of an indoor live music fix, the special is available now on Disney+ and Hulu, and the official teaser can be found, below.

Photo via Getty/ Neilson Barnard

