Superstar songwriter Tayla Parx is officially engaged to her girlfriend, Shirlene Quigley.

On Thursday, Quigley revealed the happy news on Instagram alongside an adorable slideshow featuring photos of her ring and a sweet snap of the couple kissing on a park bench.

"From the first week we met, I knew you would be in my life forever," she wrote in the caption. "Safe to say, I said 'YES' and I am no longer single lol. @taylaparx you're my forever. I love you and I'm thankful for our friendship, love, and future."

However, Quigley also went on to detail her initial struggles with being bisexual as a devout Christian, explaining that she told herself she wouldn't date another woman for years. But according to her, it was meeting Parx that finally changed everything.

"I met someone who showed me what love looked and felt like," Quigley continued. "She loved that I love Jesus and she loves Him too. Someone who not only I thought was super beautiful from outside, but also the inside. Her eyes light my heart, and laugh fills me with more joy, her generosity with her time is unmatched and her constant pursuit of my heart, has made me feel like such a queen."

She added, "Love is the most important gift of all and it has surpassed anything."

Check out Quigley's announcement post below, and congratulations to the couple!