Berghain's Notorious Bouncer Makes His Modeling Debut in Berlin Clubwear

Sven Marquardt, the legendary bouncer of Berlin nightclub Berghain notorious for admitting or denying people entry at his whim, is now a fashion model thanks to 44 Label Group, who featured him in the lookbook for its Fall 2023 collection.

The brand was founded by techno producer Max Kobosil who started out DJ'ing at Berghain when he was just 22 before launching 44 Label Group as a brand that marries rave gear with luxury ready-to-wear. Enlisting Marquardt, then, was a no-brainer.

In the lookbook, the nightlife icon-turned-photographer wears an all-black outfit with a "Rave New World" hoodie and slicked back hair showcasing his signature face tattoos. It's not her first foray into fashion — Marquardt was among the guests who scored an invite to Bottega Veneta's secret Berlin show during the pandemic.

Titled "Blame Society," the Fall 2023 collection features bold prints, coarse fabrics and utilitarian uniforms built with 44 Label Group's clubwear-meets-functionality ethos. As a brand that emerged from Berlin's underground music scene, this season is fittingly about a "wardrobe of club kids from a doomed future."

Slogans include "Vinyl Only," "Guest List" and "Backstage" and there's also a collab with DJ luggage brand UDG consisting of a strapped headphone case and waist bag. Other standouts include pleated combat skirts and full-body boiler suits. See more in the gallery, below.