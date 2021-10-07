If you've seen Netflix's hit new show, Squid Game, you'd know that being one of the 456 players isn't exactly desirable. Still, somehow amidst the gruesome games the utilitarian fashion choices seemed to stand out. So much so, in fact, that fans are buying up clothing that resembles what the players wore so that they, too, can look like they're competing for a multi-million dollar cash prize.

Recent charts show Squid Game sitting atop a number one slot in over 90 countries — a massive win for Netflix, and a serious contender for the biggest show of the year. The South Korean thriller follows a group of players competing in a series of simple childhood games for a prize that's the American equivalent of nearly $39 million dollars. The twist? You lose a round, you're eliminated. Quite literally.

The competitors' matching green jackets and (what appears to be) white Vans shoes have now become synonymous with the show and these exact items are on the way to becoming very hard to find IRL. Variety reports that green and white tracksuits have become instant bestsellers on Amazon since the show's premiere back in September, while Sole Supplier reports that white slip-on Vans have seen a 7,800 per cent spike in sales over the same timespan.

For being such a smash success, it's hard to think that Squid Game almost didn't get picked up at all. Wall Street Journal reports that the series' creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk actually came up with the premise a decade ago but no one was interested until two years ago when Netflix started producing the series.

It's all but inevitable that we'll get a season two, so we highly suggest you go out and purchase your outfit now. Like the Squid Game itself, there are no second chances.