The start of a new year coincides with all your favorite brands' new campaigns! From Michael Kors' ode to New York with Kendall Jenner to Hunter Schafer reuniting with Prada, this season's fashion ads are back with a vengeance. See below, for all the best Spring 2022 fashion campaigns.

Prada Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: David Sims

Hunter Schafer, who showed up to last week's Euphoria premiere in a custom Prada dress, is the star of the brand's new "In the Mood" Spring 2022 campaign (alongside models Selena Forrest and Julia Nobis). This marks Schafer's second campaign for the Italian house after fronting the ads for its Galleria bag last May. Also, according to the brand's press release, emerging image-makers will be invited on set throughout the season to interpret the collection, the campaign and the mood of Prada through photos and videos.

Michael Kors Collection Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Inez and Vinoodh

Michael Kors pays homage to the city of New York for his latest campaign, which stars Kendall Jenner on top of Prospect Tower in East Manhattan, posing against the Tudor City sign with the Chrysler Building and New York City skyline in the background. “When I think about what endures, it’s love—romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city,” says Michael Kors. “With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life urban romance and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and grit of New York City with the love that it inspires time and again.”

Salvatore Ferragamo Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Hugo Comte

Ferragamo takes us to a Mediterranean summer escape for its Spring 2022 campaign, shot by Hugo Comte. An accompanying video produced by Amalia Ulman and starring actor Amalia Ulman (Moonlight, When They See Us etc.) sees the cast frolicking through an idyllic Italian landscape while spotlighting the brand's signature accessories for the new season, including the Vara designs, Gancini buckles, Tramezza loafers and Studio bags.

Moschino Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Steven Meisel