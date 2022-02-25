It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Troye Sivan & Gordi — "Wait"

The warped, sun-kissed “Wait” is a piece of post-Blonde pop done right, a washed-out ballad anchored by compelling vocal performances from Troye Sivan and Gordi.

Logic1000 — "Can’t Stop Thinking About"

Ahead of her debut at Coachella, Logic1000 has shared "Can’t Stop Thinking About" — another gorgeous piece of day-party house music that’s impossible to get out of your head.

Grace Ives — "Loose"

Finally! The wonderful Grace Ives is back with “Loose,” her first taste of new music in a minute. It’s sharper and more saturated than anything she’s released before, and the result is a wiry, edgy treat.

ROSALÍA — "CHICKEN TERIYAKI"

ROSALÍA has followed up the raucous “SAOKO” with “CHICKEN TERIYAKI,” a ridiculous track whose Ema-indebted video is sure to be recreated endlessly on TikTok.

Mura Masa, Shygirl, Lil Uzi Vert & PinkPantheress — "babycakes"

The star wattage on this track is insane, and the track is just as strange and wonderful as you’d expect — a piece of Y2K-aesthetic pop that feels like a chart-topper beamed in from some distant galaxy.

Girlpool — "Dragging My Life Into A Dream"

Girlpool return to classic indie rock on "Dragging My Life Into A Dream," an emotive ballad that recalls '90s teen soundtrack staples.

Florence + the Machine — "King"

“King” is a surprising, simmering stomper from Florence, a piece of domestic drama dressed up in medieval regalia.

Avril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly — "Bois Lie"

Avril Lavigne gets back to her roots on the throwback "Bois Lie," a dramatic and ridiculous emo moment featuring man of the moment Machine Gun Kelly.

Princess Chelsea — "Everything Is Going To Be Alright"

Princess Chelsea’s first single since going viral on TikTok — twice — is the slow-burning “Everything Is Going To Be Alright,” a dramatic and surreal ballad that’s one of her most cinematic tracks yet.

ROSSI — "7 Minutes"

ROSSI’s debut single “7 Minutes” is cheesy and campy to the max, and that’s part of its appeal — an '80s-tinged confection that boasts a sparkly, indelible hook.