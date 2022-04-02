It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

TRANNILISH — "PHAT"

TRANNILISH’s new single, "PHAT," is a three-minute deep house track that’s loaded, front-to-back, with impeccable flexes — a masterclass in ostentatious shit talking.

Harry Styles — "As It Was"

Harry Styles’ long-awaited new single is a throwback to the mid-2000s indie era, when bands like Bombay Bicycle Club and The Kooks ruled festival stages. It’s a welcome new direction for the pop megastar.

Japanese Breakfast — "Skinny Love"

It says a lot about how holistic a world Japanese Breakfast created with her latest album Jubilee that this cover of Bon Iver’s "Skinny Love" would fit into it perfectly, its powerful horn section giving a new twist to an old favorite.

Peggy Gou — "I Go (DJ Koze Remix)"

The ever-exciting DJ Koze turns Peggy Gou's heater into a twisted, deliriously fun piece of electro — a confection that’s basically the dance music equivalent of pop rocks.

Pabllo Vittar & Rina Sawayama — "Follow Me"

Queens of camp Pabllo Vittar and Rina Sawayama team up on this soaring, acrobatic dance track, a sleek dembow that’s a perfect hybrid of their respective styles.

Flume & Caroline Polachek — "Sirens"

This new collaboration from Flume’s forthcoming album, Palaces, makes perfect use of Caroline Polachek’s powerful voice, with Polachek contorting her vocals to sound as elastic and inhuman as Flume’s synths.

Planet 1999 — "Crush"

Planet 1999 have long been one of PC Music’s most underrated projects and “Crush” proves why. It’s spare, but full at the same time and features a hook that never rushes to its conclusion.

My Idea — "Breathe You"

My Idea’s new track is a lush, glacially moving R&B track that’s one of the most surprising songs they’ve released to date. Witty and sincere, it’s a modern indie pop track that harkens back to classic ballads.

Kehlani & Justin Bieber — "Up At Night"

Kehlani’s unique, organic style of R&B is empathic to a tee and always emotionally nuanced, and "Up At Night" is no exception, a funky Justin Bieber collaboration that’s smart and sleek.

Vince Staples — "ROSE STREET"

Vince Staples’ new track is glittering and gritty — a perfect encapsulation of his pop instincts and experimental drive. It’s a track that makes the wait for his new album seem even longer.