It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Olivia Rodrigo — "enough for you"

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, SOUR, fills out the story that "drivers license" began, adding richness and detail. "enough for you" is an unforgettable linchpin of the story.

Kidd Kenn — "Moves (feat. Rico Nasty)"

Fellow queer fashion icons Kidd Kenn and Rico Nasty team up on "Moves," a fearsome track that highlights exactly why both rappers are so damn in-demand.

Ravenna Golden — "R U Joking"

Hyperpop star Ravenna Golden follows up her work on the recent Cake Pop album with this hard-as-fuck Dylan Brady collab. Long a fixture of the scene, "R U Joking" takes Golden to another level.

Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen — "Like I Used To"

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen haven't hit this kind of heartland rock in a long time, if ever; on "Like I Used To", they let loose, and it sounds ecstatic.

Burial — "Chemz"

Celebrated queer icon Burial returns with a two-track EP led by this absolute heater, a gnarled, 12-minute rave banger that sounds like six songs played at once.

Oneohtrix Point Never & Rosalía — “Nothing’s Special”

"Nothing's Special," one of the many highlights of Oneohtrix Point Never's latest album, is elevated supremely by the presence of Rosalía. The Rosalia x OPN team up was long-mooted, and it was worth the wait.

Banoffee — "Tapioca Cheeks"

The new Banoffee single is gorgeous and glistening, a team-up with Planet 1999 that flows as lightly and as easily as silk.

Erika de Casier — "Someone to Chill With"

"Someone To Chill With" is the propulsive highlight of Erika de Casier's phenomenal second album, Sensational. It's about that most relatable of things — not wanting anything except someone to chill with.

MARINA — "Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land"

MARINA goes deep on the lore on the title track of her new album, and it's the kind of gloriously camp spectacle we've come to expect from the pop veteran.

Pond — "America’s Cup"

If Pond's last album saw them doing Pond-as-Springsteen, this song is entirely Pond-as-Prince — and it's fucking cool.