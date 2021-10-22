It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Lana Del Rey — "Dealer"

On the spectacular "Dealer," featuring Miles Kane, Lana shows us the versatility and range of her voice, breaking into a wild wail towards the song's end. It's a looser, warmer vibe than anything on Chemtrails, and it's a clear highlight of the already-thrilling Blue Banisters.

Wet — "Bound (with Blood Orange)"

Wet is back with a record that's sleeker and vibier than ever. "Bound," with Blood Orange, is as tight as anything on commercial radio, and feels destined for hugeness.

JPEGMAFIA & Tkay Maidza — "THE GHOST OF RANKING DREAD!"

It's great to hear JPEGMAFIA and Tkay Maidza reunite on "THE GHOST OF RANKING DREAD," a sweet, gossamer highlight from JPEGMAFIA's new record LP!.

TOPS — "Waiting"

The new TOPS single is a bright, smooth follow-up to "Party Again," the kind of late-night R&B that defined albums like Sugar At The Gate and Picture You Staring.

ABBA — "Just A Notion"

"Just A Notion" is vintage ABBA, following in the tradition of songs like "I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do," channelling pure schmaltz while staying in tune with the kind of tight pop songcraft that made them one of the world's most iconic bands.

Duran Duran & Tove Lo — "GIVE IT ALL UP"

Duran Duran and Tove Lo are a surprising combination, but it totally works on "GIVE IT ALL UP," a sleek synth-pop track that plays to Tove Lo's sultry strengths while pulling Duran Duran into the modern era.

Related | Tove Lo Made a Cannabis Drink

Peach PRC — "Christmas Kinda Sucks"

It's rare to hear a modern Christmas track that delivers, but "Christmas Kinda Sucks" is perfect through and through, Peach PRC giving "Last Christmas" for the TikTok generation.

Parquet Courts — "Homo Sapien"

"Homo Sapien" is a raucous highlight of Parquet Courts' party-inspired new record Sympathy For Life. It's kind of a wild ride, recalling 2000s rock-like Jet as much as it does classic Parquet Courts.

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd — "Moth To A Flame"

The Weeknd has many, many dance hits to his own name, but there's something massive about a collaboration like this, with EDM dons Swedish House Mafia. Combining his aptitude for melody with their sense for build and tension, it's a surefire hit.

Michete — "Hard"

The pounding deep house cut "Hard" is a perfect showcase of Michete's strengths. Combining deadpan rap with abrasive, club-ready rhythms, it's a wild, infectious banger.