It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

HAIM — "Gasoline feat. Taylor Swift"

A lot of pop remixes can feel superfluous. This one, though, is quite the opposite — although "Gasoline's" new guest Taylor Swift isn't singing new lyrics, the new textures her voice provides elevate the song in a subtle, charming way. A highlight of WIMPIII turned into a classic!

ELIO — "CHARGER feat. Charli XCX"

Similarly, ELIO's new remix of "CHARGER," featuring her mentor Charli XCX, finds commonality between the two artists. Both Charli and ELIO code their love stories and heartbreak tales in terms of technology and connection in all senses, and "CHARGER" revolves around an idea that I'm honestly surprised Charli had never used before. It's only fitting she's on the remix!

HAIM — "3 AM feat. Thundercat"

HAIM obviously understand the art of the celebrity remix — this new cut of "3 AM," like "Gasoline," just shifts gears enough to elevate the original song without trampling on its toes. Smart, fun remixing!

Genesis Owusu — "Gold Chains"

"Gold Chains" is one of the more straightforward cuts from Genesis Owusu's wonderful and, honestly, wild debut album, Smiling With No Teeth. That doesn't mean it's not worth your time though — even when in more traditional modes, Owusu is dexterous, charming and incisive. It feels like it's only a matter of time before he's a superstar.

Moses Boyd and Katy B — "2 Far Gone - Vocal Mix"

Katy B takes it back to her roots for this new version of Moses Boyd's "2 Far Gone," a swift, buzzing 2-step track. Like a long-lost cut from her still-great debut On A Mission, "2 Far Gone" is a good reminder of how long Katy B has been gone.

Iceage — "Vendetta"

The latest cut from Iceage's forthcoming record is swaggering and even a little funky — their most notable deviation from their roots yet and, somehow, a natural fit.

Mahalia — "Jealous (feat. Rico Nasty)"

It's nice to hear Rico rap over this kind of beat — something more chilled and organic than her usual brand of sugar trap.

Vegyn & Jeshi — "I See You Sometimes"

When clubs open again, you will find me requesting this on every dancefloor. A real classic-sounding heater, this one!

KAYTRANADA — "Caution"

This vintage-sounding Kaytranada track was premiered on TikTok earlier this week, but I'm willing to bet it sounds good on any platform!

Rian Treanor — "Obstacle 1"

This new cut from British producer Rian Treanor is frenetic and brilliant, almost approaching something akin to footwork.