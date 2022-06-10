It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Grace Ives — "On The Ground"

"On The Ground," a highlight from Grace Ives’ new album, Janky Star, is bright and crunchy — a song that feels like classic indie-rock remade with chrome and glass.

SZA — "Tread Carefully"

Ctrl (Deluxe) isn’t technically the new SZA project we’ve been hoping for, but new old SZA is still a total blessing. "Tread Carefully" is the choice cut among these new songs — an organic R&B song that has a foreboding edge.

Pharrell, Tyler, the Creator & 21 Savage — "Cash In Cash Out"

"Cash In Cash Out" is industrial and grueling — a tough-as-nails loosie, featuring some particularly inspired verses from two of the most talented MCs currently working.

Mel 4Ever — "Treat Me Like A Toilet"

Insane title aside, Mel 4Ever’s new track is a deft, surprisingly touching disco song about being objectified. Beneath its sarcastic veneer, this is a deeply warm-hearted pop track.

Messer — "Leather"

Messer’s new track, "Leather,” is lush and fluid — a silky R&B track that’s weird, wild and incredibly memorable.

Shygirl — "Come For Me"

Shygirl and Arca team up on "Come For Me" — a chaotic cyborgian sex jam that perfectly pairs Arca’s antagonistic fembot production with Shygirl’s alluring rasp.

Lizzo — "Grrrls"

Lizzo’s new song is an anthem that celebrates the power of female friendship — an unabashedly earnest track that uplifts and valorizes the precious relationships between women.

Halsey — "So Good"

Halsey steps away from her experimental, Trent Reznor-assisted rock era and back into the world of mainstream pop with “So Good" — a Max Martin-produced banger that’s honest and emotive.

King Princess — "Too Bad"

The latest single from King Princess’s new album is raw and uncompromising — a look at self-doubt that’s a welcome reminder of KP’s powerful lyricism.

Anthony Naples, DJ Python & Air Texture — "Final Speaking"