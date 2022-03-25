It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Charli XCX — "Selfish Girl"

The glamorous, two-step influenced "Selfish Girl," off Crash Deluxe, gives us a vision into what might have happened if Charli had tried out Dua Lipa-style dance fantasia for her latest album. It’s a tantalizing new side of the ever-thrilling pop star.

Obongjayar — "Tinko Tinko"

The simmering breakup track "Tinko Tinko” is Obongjayar at his best — totally multifaceted, reflexive and reflective, and eminently danceable.

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear — "Make Up Sex"

“Make Up Sex” is campy emo revival pulp, which is exactly what Machine Gun Kelly does best. A highlight of his new album mainstream sellout, it’s ridiculous and perfect.

Sycco — "Superstar"

The funky, effusive “Superstar” is Sycco at the height of her powers — resplendent and witty and impossibly hooky to boot. This track’s tongue-in-cheek chorus is impossible to resist.

Latto, Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino — "Sunshine"

Latto shows off a softer side of herself on "Sunshine," a gorgeously sunny new track from her long awaited 777 record. Featuring assists from Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino, it’s a total anointment.

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B — "No Love"

Cardi B adds simmering heat to this soft-toned banger from Summer Walker’s Still Over It, making the track a triple-superstar team up that’s a display of each artist’s chic versatility.

Camp Cope — "Jealous"

Camp Cope’s rangy new album is typified by "Jealous," an empathic and invigorated indie rock track that shows how far the band members have come from their punk roots.

Aldous Harding — "Tick Tock"

The absurdist "Tick Tock" finds Aldous Harding expanding her vocal range massively, opening with a smooth, resonant timbre before jumping into cartoonish chirps.

Kurt Vile — "Mount Airy Hill"

“Mount Airy Hill” is classic Kurt Vile — sighing and beautiful, nostalgic and fantastical all at once, it’s a paean to getting older and enjoying the view from high up.

Girlpool — "Nothing Gives Me Pleasure"