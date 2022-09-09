It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Brooke Candy — "Flip Phone"

Cult legend Brooke Candy is in her hyperpop bag on "Flip Phone," the video for which was produced by PAPER. Recalling the Pussycat Dolls and Xtina in equal measure, it’s a pounding floor-filler.

Sampa the Great & Angelique Kidjo — "Let Me Be Great"

Zambian rapper Sampa the Great links up with the Beninese icon Angelique Kidjo on "Let Me Be Great," an almighty anthem of self-empowerment that’s grandiose and gleaming.

Blood Orange — "Jesus Freak Lighter"

Blood Orange’s latest single recalls his earliest, lo-fi records. It’s a rock-leaning ballad that’s simple, but gorgeously nostalgic.

ROSALÍA — "CHIRI"

With its Yeezus-y synth stabs and palpitation beats, "CHIRI" is one of Rosalía's most appealingly abrasive tracks yet — a welcome edition to her new deluxe edition of Motomami.

Saucy Santana — "I’m Too Much"

Saucy Santana speeds across a pulsating house beat on "I’m Too Much," one of the rising rapper’s most lyrically fiery tracks yet. It’s destined to become a club anthem.

Shygirl — "Nike"

Shygirl’s new song is witty and typically salacious, the song’s hook — "He told me Nike, just do it" — surely set to become soundtrack to one million TikToks at some point soon. Sexed-up chav rap.

Björk — "Atopos"

Björk takes aim at cancel culture on the discordant, anxiety-inducing "Atopos" — a clarinet-led dance track that promises a dark, corrosive new tone to her forthcoming 10th album.

Princess Chelsea — "Forever Is A Charm"

Princess Chelsea’s latest track returns to the hypnotic, minimal pop she’s known for, the track’s chorus of "I feel like I could die, die, die" striking a perfect balance between nihilistic and camp.

Phoenix — "Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig)"

"Tonight," Phoenix’s first song with a guest vocalist ever, captures the musical highs of their 2009 album, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, while still adding a twinge of party’s over regret. It’s bittersweet and euphoric.

Flume & Caroline Polachek — "Sirens (Sofia Kourtesis Remix)"

Sofia Kourtesis adds an undulating house sheen to this still-great Flume and Caroline Polachek collab, refracting the glassy ballad through her technicolor world.