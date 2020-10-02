It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. 2020 has proven that, even in the face of hundreds of crises, there's little that can stop artists the world over from releasing hits week-in, week-out. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

BLACKPINK & Cardi B — "Bet You Wanna"

This collaboration between BLACKPINK and Cardi B, taken from the K-pop four-piece's debut album THE ALBUM, makes a lot out of its minimal, percussive production.

Related | A BLACKPINK Doc Is Coming to Your Area

Mallrat — "Rockstar"

There's an organic, encompassing warmth to Mallrat's music; her songs are pop polished, but nearly always break through to complex, unvarnished emotion. "Rockstar" is an addictive, breathtaking kiss-off — Mallrat's vocal may be more muted than usual, but a line like "Don't think you're slick for cashing in on my magic" cuts deep.

HTRK — "Real Headfuck"

HTRK's latest single is delirious and romantic, an ode to dangerous, overpowering desire. The lyrics on "Real Headfuck" are evocative, simple and iconic: "Here's an ice breaker/ You gonna turn into a heartbreaker/ Don't mess around with young girls' hearts."

Dua Lipa & DaBaby — "Levitating (Remix)"

I thought I didn't need any more DaBaby features in 2020, but his verse on this remix of Dua Lipa's "Levitating" gives him a much-needed chance to shake up his flow. The result for the song as a whole is inspired.

Jorja Smith & Popcaan — "Come Over"

This spiritual sequel to 2019's Burna Boy collab "Be Honest" finds Jorja Smith in a more tortured mode than we've heard her in before. Her pop instincts, though, are sharper than ever.

Halsey — "I’m Not Mad"

This song does a classic Halsey one-two, pairing sweetness with some of the saltiest lyrics you'll ever hear. The trick still works.

Jonsi & Robyn — "Salt Licorice"

Mariah Carey — "Here We Go Around Again"

Mariah Carey's first rarities collection is brilliant and vital, but this early track stands out as a particularly essential early look into an artist who would become a genius.

Related | Mariah Carey Had a Secret Grunge Phase

Kali Uchis & Jhay Cortez — "La Luz"

This is a more muted track than we've come to expect from modern camp icon Kali Uchis, but that's okay: she sounds surprisingly great over more modern production.

21 Savage & Metro Boomin — "Mr. Right Now (feat. Drake)"

Savage Mode II has been in the making for a long, long time, and tracks like "Mr. Right Now" prove the wait was absolutely worth it.