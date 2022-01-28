It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Charli XCX & Rina Sawayama — "Beg For You"

The 2000s rave revival is upon us, and leave it to Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama to reach the apotheosis of the trend right as it’s beginning — “Beg For You” is a collision of eurodance and hyperpop that’s impossible to resist.

Grimes — "Shinigami Eyes"

Grimes’ pivot to dance music has yielded some of her best music to date, as evidenced by “Shinigami Eyes," a spectacular floor-filler that deserves to be played at some Ibiza superclub in space.

PinkPantheress — "All My Friends Know - Anz remix"

PinkPantheress has chosen an elite crew of remixers for her To Hell With It remix album, and the prime pick has to be this Anz remix, a meeting of young British producers that makes perfect sense.

Zheani — "Napalm"

Zheani’s debut on Dirty Hit is a firecracker — an ultra-abrasive track that serves as a warning sign to any fake friends or naysayers. You’ve been warned!

Japanese Breakfast — "Nobody Sees Me Like You Do"

Japanese Breakfast was born to cover this Yoko Ono track — spare, warm and heartfelt, it’s a perfectly matched pairing between original and reinterpreter.

ZOLITA — "Somebody I Fucked Once - Lady Bee Remix"

ZOLITA follows up “Somebody I Fucked Once” with this chic, dreamy Lady Bee remix, taking her hyperpop hit into the club.

The Smile — "The Smoke"

This second cut from Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s new band befits its name — it has all the sinister ambiance and intoxicating mood of a smoke-filled club.

Warpaint — "Champion"

After six long years, Warpaint are back — with this gorgeous, mysterious song that’s a solid reminder of why they were so appealing to begin with.

Royal & The Serpent — "BETTER"

“BETTER” is the most empowering, earnest look yet we’ve had of Royal & The Serpent, and it suits her — this song’s anthemic chorus is a welcome tonic to her usual acerbic wit.

Toro y Moi — "Postman"

The goofy, loping, totally absurdist “Postman” is exactly the return we needed from Toro y Moi, a pop hero who can always be trusted to zig when everyone else zags.