Inside Snow Wife's Sold Out New York City Show
Rising Los Angeles artist Snow Wife is having a big year, and just wrapped up 2024 with a career milestone: Two sold-out headlining shows in LA and NYC, back to back.
The self-declared “Queen of Trash Pop” is riding the momentum of her 2023 debut EP, Queen Degenerate, followed by a string of more recent singles like “Wet Dream” and “Pool.” Snow Wife’s music is playfully unhinged and sexually charged, dripping with bright electro-pop production: “Don’t these motherfuckers know I’m crazy,” she screams on her newest track “Crazy,” before declaring, “So myself that all you bitches hate me.”
Like a baby Britney Spears, Snow Wife performs live with two backup dancers and a headset microphone. She’s keeping the art of air-tight choreography alive, bringing the spectacle to smaller club shows for an effect that feels big. In LA, she headlined The Echo and in NYC she headlined Mercury Lounge, but “this journey is just getting started,” as she tells PAPER. Below, Snow Wife brings us inside New York with photos from The Cobrasnake.
Doing my own makeup has become therapeutic for me and helps get me in the right headspace for the show. Sky slayed my hair, though, I love her.
LA and NYC, y’all have been magic. So grateful for all the love. This journey is just getting started and I’m excited for what’s coming next.
Photography: The Cobrasnake
