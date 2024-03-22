Snow Wife Lets Go on 'Wet Dream'

Snow Wife’s “Wet Dream” opens with a killer line: “You look like a dumb boy / my favorite type.” As the Houston-born Los Angeles-based singer tells PAPER however, that’s not her favorite type in real life … but that’s the point. “I think it’s fun to play with character. I’ve always loved to step into different skins and act outrageous playing out different fantasies. This “Snow” is out of this world, clever, a little surface level and always confident, and I love tapping into her world. “Wet Dream” is a fuzzy, sexy ride, with the pop production and distorition of your favorite early 2000s track (think Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” with no boundaries left unpushed). Pure fun.

The visuals for “Wet Dream,” produced by Juxtapose and premiering today on PAPER also immersive you in Snow Wife’s confident, clever world. In it, she plays in a chaotic desert day party, equipped with swimsuits, tattoos and nostalgia. The video also features multiple queer own brand, a choice that was important for the singer. “Growing up as a Queer woman and working to serve the queer community plus minorities in general as I build my brand, will always be at the forefront for me as an artist,” she says. “I will always take the opportunity to support inclusive brands and build visibility.”

Check out Snow Wife’s chat with PAPER below, and learn what to expect from the next era of the singer’s creativity.

Why was it important for you to work with queer brands for the video? Growing up as a Queer woman and working to serve the queer community (plus minorities in general) as I build my brand, will always be at the forefront for me as an artist. I will always take the opportunity to support inclusive brands and build visibility. Your single “American Horror Show” reached viral success. How was it to get that reaction to your track? It was personally incredible, as it was my second single to ever come out as Snow Wife. Outside of myself, it was so beautiful to see the way the song brought people together. I watched as it became adopted by minority groups (queer people, women, disabled people, etc.) and became their anthem. This is the reason I am an artist and it showed me Snow Wife's power to bring people together and give them confidence. I read that “Wet Dream” is about “letting go and giving into your desires.” What message and feeling did you want to translate into a song? In life (especially in your youth), every person goes through new things - relationships, friendships, hardship etc. Mistakes and experiences shape who we are and sometimes you give into a toxic relationship, or you go through connections that are more lustrous than emotional. I think that instead of beating ourselves up about life and all of its curveballs, we should accept each experience for what it is and be able to laugh at ourselves and give ourselves the grace to enjoy whatever it is that is in front of us. In other words, “not take ourselves so seriously.” That’s what this whole next character of Snow represents!

Let’s talk about the visuals for “Wet Dream.” They give off the vibe of a chaotic day party. What were you hoping to convey with the visuals? When creating this visual, I was really inspired by old teen rising star 2010 music videos. The song is fun and nostalgic, and I wanted to create a video to match. I wanted it to feel like a recreation of how I felt in 2015 but with an edgy 2024 performance delivery and styling twist. How do you hope fans feel when they hear "Wet Dream." What vibe do you hope they walk away with? I hope that fans feel nostalgic, confident, a little flamboyant, and ready to make their fantasies come to life after living in this song. What else do you have in the works right now? What are you most excited to share with fans next? “Wet Dream” is the first song in my next season of Snow Wife leading into my next project, and I am so excited for you guys to see this world unfold. I think it is a natural sonic progression of my previous sound on “Queen Degenerate,” but a completely opposite character and visually as my last expression of self. Because like all humans, Snow Wife has many sides to her personality and I can’t wait to slowly unfold all of her worlds.