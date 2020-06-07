Snoop Dogg has never voted in his life. But the 48-year-old rapper said that he plans heading to the polls for the very first time this November.

In an interview with radio show Big Boys' Neighborhood, he explained that he thought he wasn't allowed to vote because of being convicted for past felonies. "For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record," Snoop said. "I didn't know that. My record's been expunged so now I can vote."

"I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," he said when asked about his opinions on Trump. "We got to make a difference, I can't talk about it and not be about it. I can't tell you to do it and then not go do it. If I tell you to do something, I done it already."

If you haven't already, register to vote here. To check out when your state primary elections are being held, if they aren't done already, read this.