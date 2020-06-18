Hi Uglies...

I am beyond excited to share with you the first episode of SNATCHURAL, PAPER's first-ever beauty series on YouTube!

Snatchural is how I describe my signature glam: snatched and natural.

On this show, I review the hottest products, try various cosmetic treatments, have a couple of celebrity guests appear and share some of my favorite beauty tips/ tricks. Over the past five years, my taste for glam has expanded and I love trying new hair, makeup and nails — but this signature Snatchural look has always been my go-to.

Dress: MSGM, Bracelets: Cartier

My love for beauty runs deep. Ever since I was young, I can remember being obsessed with makeup and hair. When I was eight years old, I would sneak into my mom's vanity and put on blue eyeshadow. From then on, every department store I went into with my family, I would always be lingering near the makeup counters. The makeup artists would always be puzzled to find a little brown kid, fingers deep in their lipstick containers. I was born in Dubai and raised in Dallas, so glam has always been a part of my life, but it wasn't until I moved to New York to attend NYU that I really started playing with makeup.

Now here I am, 23 years old and beating my face on camera for you all! The goal of SNATCHURAL is to educate and entertain — unlocking some of the best-kept secrets within the beauty industry.

We have so many incredible videos coming so sit down, grab your blending brushes and let's slay.