Apparently the “In My Blood” singer has voice acting in his cold, cold blood.

Today, Sony released a teaser of their upcoming movie Lyle, Lyle Crocodile — based on the children’s book of the same name — for the internet’s viewing pleasure, and audiences are already split on what to think of Mendes’ performance of the titular character.

The teaser opens up with Lyle, played by Mendes, singing along to Stevie Wonder’s classic funk standard “Sir Duke,” letting out a hilarious auto-tuned vocal run complementing Wonder’s iconic performance. Lyle’s incantations are loud enough to be heard clearly all the way downstairs by Mrs. Primm, played by Constance Wu, who had just moved to New York City with her family, completely unaware of the scaly creature waiting for her upstairs.

Mrs. Primm grabs a broom and slowly creeps up the stairs, yanking open the door. She’s absolutely petrified to see Lyle there enjoying a nice bath, still completely in the zone, singing “but just because a record has a groove don’t make it in the groove” before letting out an oddly adorable little “come on!” Lyle (and the audience) are brought back to reality after his ad-lib and both characters are absolutely terrified. Me too, Mrs. Primm. Me too.

Lyle swiftly yanks the shower curtain down to cover up himself, with the need for which being a tad bit confusing given that Lyle’s seen completely naked, save for a red scarf, in most scenes. We don’t understand it either...

Apparently some people do though, because the people who aren’t utterly terrified of the cursed creature seem to be metaphorically lining up in theater already.

Dedicated fans will also be happy to hear that this means there’s more music on the way, with Mendes performing original songs written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are known for their work on The Greatest Showman, La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen.

In fact, the movie will be chock full of music, with Mendes telling PEOPLE in an interview earlier today, “What was really amazing was that Lyle as a character only sings, so I felt really comfortable playing his character ... I was able to do what I do best, plus I relate to his story and his character so much it felt natural. When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to.”