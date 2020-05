YouTuber Shane Dawson has been a controversial figure on the internet or some time now. And over the weekend, the hashtag #ShaneDawsonIsOverParty has once again been resurrected.

Twitter has called attention to Dawson's old blackface videos, and user @chaoticgaythey also posted screenshots from the vlogger's Wikipedia page, indicating that the he's used the n-word before. He's also previously joked about "ghetto pranks" onstage at VidCon.

Dawson has formally apologized for his blackface content before, and he currently maintains a following of over 23 million subscribers.

And while the hashtag has picked up a lot of traffic, a lot of people are using it as an example to point out how cancel culture isn't effective at all.