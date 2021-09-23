Today in gimmicks, we give you the inevitable: A sexy Bernie Sanders costume.
With Halloween just around the corner, we're already seeing a bunch of pop culture-inspired costumes pop up online and, in the great tradition of the holiday, many of them are pantless. And with that said, leave it up to Dolls Kill to debut a leggy twist on our nation's greatest Democratic Socialist icon — for better or worse.
Inspired by everyone's favorite Inauguration meme, the e-retailer is pulling a very un-Sanders move by selling their fast-fashion "Once Again Asking Costume Set" for $85. Ethics aside though, the site bills it as a way to become a "viral internet meme," before going on to tout this "political chairman" costume's "grey coat, cozy mittens and a face mask" as a "total insta-worthy moment." You know, just in case you don't already have a jacket, gloves and mask at home.
Needless to say, the costume has been met with mixed reviews online from people who are either confused or obsessed with the costume. Because while some quipped that "Bernie would not approve" of the look, it was quite clear that others already had the sexy Bernie costume in their carts.
Never one to deviate from message though, a representative for Sanders told Vice that there were scarier fish to fry in the meantime.
"If fans of Sen. Sanders' mittens are looking for a real scare this Halloween, they should see how hard the wealthy and world's biggest corporations are fighting to stop Congress from finally addressing the long-neglected needs of the working class," they said. "I'm shuddering at my desk just thinking about it."
Photo via Getty / Brendan Smialowski / AFP
