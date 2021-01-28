We're officially getting new music from Selena Gomez, and this time it's entirely in Spanish.

Hot on the heels of her single "De Una Vez," the star announced that her first-ever Spanish-language EP, Revelación, would be coming on March 12. That said, fans don't have to wait until then to get another taste of her new music, as Gomez also recently revealed that "Baila Conmigo" — a second single featuring Rauw Alejandro — is dropping on January 29.

According to reports, Gomez enlisted the help of several big-name Latin artists for Revelación, including Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa, and NEON16. And though the initial release of "De Una Vez" initially caught some by surprise, the musician later explained that celebrating her roots by releasing a Spanish album was something she's wanted to do for the past decade.



"I'm so, so proud of my heritage and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," as Gomez told Zane Lowe during a recent interview on Beats 1.

"I feel like it's the perfect timing," she continued, before adding, "Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

See Gomez's announcement post, below.

REVELACIÓN, mi primer EP en español, estará disponible el 12 de marzo. Pre-ordénalo mañana a las 9 pm PT. // REVELACIÓN, my first ever Spanish EP, is out March 12. Preorder it tomorrow at 9 pm PT. https://t.co/qOeEqrGnDv pic.twitter.com/EsL5L6PKWa — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 27, 2021