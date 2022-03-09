Over 400 years after the fact, Scotland is finally apologizing to the thousands of people that were accused of witchcraft and executed under the country's Witchcraft Act.
Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, made the announcement on International Women's Day, describing it as an “egregious historic injustice” in the formal posthumous apology. Similar to the way that the Salem Witch Trials resulted in dozens of false accusations, the Scotland Witchcraft Act made the practice of witchcraft or associating with witches a capitol level offense and was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 4,000 people, most of whom were women, from 1563 to 1736.
"Those who met this fate were not witches, they were people, and they were overwhelmingly women,” Sturgeon said during her remarks. “At a time when women were not even allowed to speak as witnesses in a courtroom, they were accused and killed because they were poor, different, vulnerable.”
Sturgeon's formal apology comes as the result of years-long campaign by the Witches of Scotland seeking a pardon and national memorial for those that were accused of witchcraft during the moral panic. Scotland was by no means the only country to have a similar law on the books, England even introduced “An Act Against Conjurations, Enchantments and Witchcrafts” the exact same year, and the rate of accusations was four to five times the European average at the time.
“This is not yet historic,” Sturgeon added. “There are parts of our world where even today, women and girls face persecution and sometimes death because they have been accused of witchcraft... While here in Scotland the Witchcraft Act may have been consigned to history a long time ago, the deep misogyny that motivated it has not. We live with that still.”
BREAKING NEWS The First @NicolaSturgeon just issued a formal apology to those people, mostly women, convicted under the Witchcraft Act on #InternationalWomensDay2022 .This is the first formal recognition of this terrible miscarriage of justice @zoevenditozzi @madisonmitchel1— @witchesofscotland (@@witchesofscotland) 1646751109
Photo via Getty
LA Billboard Queen Angelyne Is Finally Getting Her Due
An LA legend is finally getting her due in a new television series about her rise to stardom.
Back in the '80s, Angelyne captured the public's attention by placing vanity billboards of herself across the city, a brazen act of self-promotion that turned her into a media sensation overnight. So needless to say, a semi-fictionalized series following her journey from unknown artist to pop culture icon is long overdue, and you better believe the hot pink Corvette's involved.
Executive produced and starring Emmy Rossum, Angelyne focused on "fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne."
It may seem like a lot, but it's undeniable that Angelyne is all that and more, especially once you realize she's always been a game-changer and pioneer, whether we're talking about her billboards or the way she recognized the potential of the internet back in 1996 when she launched a virtual tour of her favorite LA spots.
Not only that, but Rossum herself told People, Angelyne's story asks the same questions we're grappling with today, including "our understanding of identity," self-actualization and embracing "whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate."
"I love Angelyne," as Rossum went on to says. "She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a '80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new-age spirituality. She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art."
Angelyne debuts on Thursday, May 19 via Peacock. In the meantime, watch the trailer below.
Photo via YouTube
Harry Styles' Ass Makes a Cameo in New Gay Romance Film
Harry Styles is a man with range. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer may have made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s intense war drama Dunkirk in 2017 before dipping a toe into the Marvel universe last year with Eternals, but now Styles is taking his turn with other genres. Styles has two films coming out this year: the thrilling Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh and arrives in September, and the romantic My Policeman, the Amazon Prime Video project based on a book of the same name.
My Policeman, which also stars Emma Corrin and David Dawson, just had its first screening on March 7 in San Diego, and despite viewers most likely being asked to keep their lips zipped about the movie, they’ve instead shared several spoilers about what to expect — including details of Styles’ performance.
At the heart of the story, which takes place in the '50s, is a love triangle among the three characters. Styles plays Tom, a gay man who can’t freely live his life. He’s in love with Patrick (Dawson) but marries Marion (Corrin), placing all three in a tumultuous love affair that can’t fulfill any of them. And while Styles’ fans will just about always praise his performance, those at the screening are calling this one particularly well-done.
Harry gives a very nuanced performance- the stress and fear of being found out is palpable and heart wrenching. He shows real talent and depth as an actor.pic.twitter.com/8DvFLLuU8a— My Policeman Updates \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@My Policeman Updates \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1646728160
But lest you think fans are only talking about how beautiful Styles’ performance is, that is not all! Oh, that is far from all they’re talking about. Because apparently this heartbreaking drama about forbidden love also involves its fair share of love scenes — as to be expected.
We previously heard that Styles would be engaged in sex scenes in the film, with nudity promised, but it sounds like the movie isn’t quite as salacious as some wanted us to believe. Apparently, though, Styles’ beautiful British bum is on display, which is a bit of a departure from his other roles. Alas, he is a man dedicated to his craft. Let’s not forget he posed nude on the vinyl poster for his second album, Fine Line, all in the name of his art. It’s just skin, and Styles is comfortable enough in his to show it off.
There is nudity \u2026only arse cheeks— My Policeman Updates \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@My Policeman Updates \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1646727958
It’s unclear how long the rest of us will have to wait to see Styles in My Policeman, as the film does not yet have a release date. When it is available, though, it will be on Amazon Prime Video. Styles’ other movie for this year, the Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling, is set to be released on September 23.
In the meantime, Styles will headline Coachella in April — his first appearance in the desert — and set out on a tour of the UK and Europe. And because he never seems to slow down, he’s also rumored to be releasing his new album in the coming months. Styles fans stay well fed, that’s for sure.
Photo via Getty
Designer of Russia's Military Uniforms Axed from Paris Fashion Week
The designer behind Russia's military uniforms has been removed from Paris Fashion Week.
On Tuesday, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode confirmed Valentin Yudashkin was taken off the PFW schedule after failing to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with President Ralph Toledano saying if Yudashkin had "doubt about the war in Ukraine, it would have been hard to remove him from the program."
However, he went on to add that a subsequent investigation into Yudashkin, who designed Russia's military uniforms in 2008, made it "clear that he is an affiliate of the regime.”
“We have a firm stance against the initiative taken by the president of the Russian Federation," Toledano told WWD. "We have nothing against Russian [people], but we will not support or accept to have in our calendar those who support his position." So far, Yudashkin is the only Russian designer to be dropped from PFW.
Yadushkin has yet to comment.
Photo via Getty / Richard Bord
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken as Bank Robber
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber.
Back in January, the acclaimed filmmaker was detained at a Bank of America in Atlanta after trying to withdraw $12,000 from his own checking account. According to CNN, Coogler handed the bank teller a slip requesting the cash and asked the teller to discretely count the money elsewhere, which makes sense given the large sum.
The police report also said the teller received an alert on his account for withdrawing an amount over $10,000, leading her manager to call 911. TMZ also noted that the Bank of America employee described Coogler as a "pregnant Black woman" at the time.
Upon arrival, officers handcuffed Coogler and detained his two colleagues, who were waiting for him in a car outside the bank, during the investigation. Needless to say, the cops realized the mistake and let everyone go, but not before Coogler took down their badge numbers.
Coogler, who is currently in Atlanta filming Black Panther 2, told the outlet that while "this situation should never have happened," Bank of America has "worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."
Bank of America also echoed what Coogler said in a statement issued to Variety where the bank says it "deeply regrets" the incident.
"It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler," the statement said.
Photo via Getty / Kevin Winter
