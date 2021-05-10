Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli have added another member to their family.

In honor of Mother's Day, the Orange Is the New Black actress took to Instagram to congratulate Morelli on their first year as new mothers.

"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child -- our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley wrote under an adorable photo of them holding hands with the newborn.

"Welcome to the world, babygirl," she continued. "We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for."

And though the couple didn't announce the birth beforehand, Morelli revealed in her own post that George Elizabeth had been born last month, writing, "4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything."

She went on to add, "We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21." Talk about heartwarming.

Congratulations to the new parents! See both their posts, below.

