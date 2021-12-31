Happy New Year From Saint Sintra and Friends

This past year has been a "pivotal one" for New York-based designer Sintra Martins, who launched her independent brand Saint Sintra in January to some serious buzz.

With a background in costuming and sociology, before going on to intern for established names like Thom Browne and Wiederhoeft, Martins has created a whimsical identity where internet and pop culture meet (her debut collection was inspired by clown memes) — and she's accumulated likeminded fans along the way, from Slayyyter to Kim Petras and even The Little Lad.

To celebrate 2022, Martins called up some of her closest friends and collaborators to produce an intimate portrait series for PAPER, featuring looks from Saint Sintra's Fall 2021 and Spring 2021 collections.

She cast three models — Mati Hayes, Jack Powers and Meg Yates — who Martins says are all "incredible individuals, with uncompromising creative vision." There's Yates, with her blog that's a "perfect blend of satire and drama;" Hayes, who always challenges Martins to "look at the world from a new perspective;" and Powers, the electro-pop musician with a ton of "Energy."

"I've had so many incredible breakthroughs and opportunities, and I’m so lucky to have support from the most incredible group of people that have come together to support me and the brand since I launched in January," Martins says, reflecting on a whirlwind 2021. "I’m looking forward to 2022, and to many more wonderful memories and moments."