Fashion
Happy New Year From Saint Sintra and Friends
Intro by Justin Moran / Photography by Andrew Tess / Hair by Sean Bennett / Makeup by Mical F Klip
1h
This past year has been a "pivotal one" for New York-based designer Sintra Martins, who launched her independent brand Saint Sintra in January to some serious buzz.
With a background in costuming and sociology, before going on to intern for established names like Thom Browne and Wiederhoeft, Martins has created a whimsical identity where internet and pop culture meet (her debut collection was inspired by clown memes) — and she's accumulated likeminded fans along the way, from Slayyyter to Kim Petras and even The Little Lad.
To celebrate 2022, Martins called up some of her closest friends and collaborators to produce an intimate portrait series for PAPER, featuring looks from Saint Sintra's Fall 2021 and Spring 2021 collections.
She cast three models — Mati Hayes, Jack Powers and Meg Yates — who Martins says are all "incredible individuals, with uncompromising creative vision." There's Yates, with her blog that's a "perfect blend of satire and drama;" Hayes, who always challenges Martins to "look at the world from a new perspective;" and Powers, the electro-pop musician with a ton of "Energy."
With polaroids by Andrew Tess, a "sweet and supportive" photographer Martins met on a Christmas shoot a few years ago, the series looks evocative of NYC's unruly Studio 54 era — trashy and glamorous all at once. Makeup artist Mical F Klip brings her "playful approach" to Saint Sintra's looks, from "Cindy-Lou Who on a bender" frosted lips to Patrick Nagel-inspired glam; and "full-time hair bender, part-time blood elf" Sean Bennett wraps up the entire effort.
"I've had so many incredible breakthroughs and opportunities, and I’m so lucky to have support from the most incredible group of people that have come together to support me and the brand since I launched in January," Martins says, reflecting on a whirlwind 2021. "I’m looking forward to 2022, and to many more wonderful memories and moments."
So Happy New Year from PAPER and Saint Sintra — get into the party, below, champagne and disco balls included.
Fashion: Saint Sintra (Fall 2021 and Spring 2021)
Photography: Andrew Tess
Hair: Sean Bennett
Makeup: Mical F Klip
Fashion assistant: Glauco Suppi
Models: Mati Hayes, Jack Powers and Meg Yates