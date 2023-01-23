PAPER Fashion: Home

"Home" is a celebratory piece about the ever-evolving merging of cultures between the South Asian community and Britain created in collaboration between creative director Rosie Bonnar and photographer Keerthana Kunnath.

This community has brought its vibrant culture over to the United Kingdom in many ways. Over time, the integration of the South Asian community into the British way of life has formed its own unique hybrid identity. "Home" explores the question: What does home mean and how does it take shape? The fashion in the story includes South Asian and UK designers that reflect this cultural coming-together.