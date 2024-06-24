Inside Christian Nodal’s First Rick Owens Show
Last week at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Rick Owens staged his men's Spring 2025 collection "Hollywood," named after the place where the designer found his tribe of weirdos and freaks.
Mexican musician Christian Nodal attended the show, his first Rick attendance. At just 25 years old, he's been nominated for three Grammys and has won six Latin Grammys, eight Latin Billboard Awards, 11 Latin AMA Awards, eight Premios Juventud (an awards show for Spanish-speaking celebrities presented Univision) and recognition for his "Extraordinary Evolution" by the Latin AMA Awards. Not only that, but Nodal is also the first Mexican artist to surpass 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify and the first regional Mexican artist to reach YouTube’s Billion Views Club with his music video for "Adiós Amor."
Before he embarks on his recently announced a 25-city US tour, Nodal traveled to Paris, where he attended the Rick Owens show and documented the experience in an exclusive photo diary for PAPER. Follow along in the gallery, below.
It’s very special to be in Paris getting ready for my first Rick Owens show. When getting ready, I like to take my time, and I work with my groomer, Realiz. For this season, I self-styled alongside the designer’s teams. I saw this look at the Rick Owens showroom and knew it was the one.
Photography courtesy of Christian Nodal
