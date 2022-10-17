Seven new housewives have been announced in the rebooted fourteenth season of long-running reality show The Real Housewives of New York City.

Announced by the show's executive producer Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022, the new cast takes over for the season 13 cast: Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Eboni K. Williams, who made history as the show's first Black housewife.

Several of the newcomers come from New York City's fashion industry, including Somali model Ubah Hassan, British-Indian fashion publicist Jessel Taank, and former J. Crew Group president and executive creative director Jenna Lyons. The cast is rounded out by blogger Sai De Silva, publicist Brynn Whitfield, home renovation and design entrepreneur Erin Dana Lichy, and Texas-born influencer Lizzy Savetsky.

Plans to recast of the show were announced in March 2022. "There are thousands of stories to tell here," Cohen told Variety at the time. "This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America. We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."

Before the new cast was revealed, Cohen announced that the members of the old cast would be invited to join a Legacy spin-off series. Meanwhile, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan will star in their own separate spin-off entitled Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

Filming for Season 14 is set to begin this fall, and the new episodes will premiere in 2023.