RAYE on Attending Her First NYFW and Sitting Front Row at Coach

Fresh off the UK leg of her world tour and shortly after the release of her long-awaited debut album, RAYE was in New York this week for her first New York Fashion Week.

The show was held in the halls of Park Avenue Avenue Armory, where RAYE showed up in a black leather belted coat dress and strappy heels. She sat next to Ice Spice, another buzzy up-and-comer who made her NYFW debut as well this week.

While it was her first time at NYFW, it wasn't her first fashion show rodeo: back home in the UK she's done the whole London Fashion Week thing many times, having attended shows like Christopher Kane and David Koma.

Afterwards RAYE spent some time with Coach creative director (and fellow Brit) Stuart Vevers backstage alongside other VIPs like Saint Levant, Lil Nas X and Eric Nam. Below, PAPER caught up with the singer to discuss her first NYFW.

Is this your first time attending NYFW before? How excited are you to be here?

I am very excited to be attending New York Fashion Week for the first time. It's an event I’ve spent my life watching from afar and I am very grateful that Coach is bringing me along for this moment right after the release of my debut album.



Would you say there's a difference between the London and New York fashion scenes?

I think from my observations New Yorkers are more bold and brave with their fashion expression. I think too many people care about what other people think of them in London, I fall victim to that too. Sometimes I get scared to go outside in sunglasses because people will think I’m a dickhead (plus there is never any sun in London lol).



What are some of your earliest memories of Coach?

I loveeee the show 'Sex and the City' and there is a gorgeous brown Coach travel bag Carrie took for her trip to the log cabin with Aidan and I remember thinking in my head, I want that so bad!



Tell us about the look you're going to wear for the show!

I am wearing an oversized thick mid-length black leather jacket from Coach's Spring collection as a dress paired with killer heels and a cute little black cutch. It's giving rebellious New York street style in my opinion but I’m a London girl so what do I know.

How do you get ready for a major fashion show/event like Coach?

When it comes to fashion events I really want to do something out of my ordinary routine or comfort zone. I usually do my own makeup for live shows but when it comes to an event like this I’ll be working with an amazing make-up artist to try some fun experimental looks. I’m really into thick black cat eye extra thick lashes paired with grungy and emo vibes on the eyes, and I put lots of perfume on so I smell nice when I meet fabulous new people.

How would you describe your style?

A touch of Hollywood 60’s glamour. I am obsessed with a roller set and I love a dress on a nice occasion but also love a tracksuit or cosy two-piece on a down day.