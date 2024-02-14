Polaroids From Coach's Star-Studded Front Row

What better way to accessorize your Coach bag than with a second Coach bag? Maybe a worn-in weekender with a smaller quilted Tabby, then decorated even further with stacked Coach charms that rattle like the New York subway?

For Fall 2024 at NYFW, Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers captured the city’s energy with outfits that looked lived in and models prepared for a day of adventure: Hoodies under blazers with giant (very Betsey Johnson!) tulle skirts, sparkling party tops styled with chill boyfriend jeans. While luxurious and aspirational, this clever mix still felt believable and relatable — commuter fashion for a life full of spontaneity and surprise.

Coach’s front row at the Uptown James B. Duke House was full of New Yorkers that know this routine all too well, from Jeremy O. Harris to Tommy Dorfman and more. See polaroids from the star-studded FROW, below.