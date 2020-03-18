Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

When? This weekend and beyond starting Friday March 20th, when the official timeline will be announced. Hosted by Boldtron and Slurp.TV's own studio PZZZA , links shortly to follow.

Why watch? Just as musicians have been forced to postpone and cancel gigs, 3D/CGI artists are currently seeing opportunities rapidly disappear as steady streams of income like designing marketing campaigns and tour visuals dry up. For the artists participating, QUARANTIN3D Fest is a way to still showcase their work outside of an Instagram feed.

Also for those looking to pick up a new skill while they stay home for the time being, many of the artists including Boldtron's PZZA Studio will be hosting online classes for those looking to get into making 3D art as well as workshops for those already in the field looking to sharpen their craft.